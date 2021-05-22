Dewey County sheriff blames shooting on flawed warrant procedure

Earlier this year, Northwestern Oklahoma got a taste of how Oklahoma City law enforcement officers serve warrants, and it may explain why police brutality is perceived as a problem in metropolitan areas.

“That's just not how we conduct law enforcement operations out here,” said Dewey County Sheriff Clay Sander. “The way that the arrest was attempted to be affected is completely opposite of how we operate in Northwest Oklahoma.”

The District Attorney’s Office has received law enforcement reports involving the officer involved shooting in Vici, Oklahoma, that occurred on February 24, 2021, according to District Attorney Christopher M. Boring.

“My office received the report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Investigations Section on May 4, 2021,” Boring said. “I have started the process of reviewing the information contained in the report.”

Michael Richard Stambaugh of Woodward was shot approximately 20 times, according to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office. The probable cause of the 39 year-old’s death is listed as multiple gunshot wounds. No drugs were detected.

Local law enforcement officials are not happy with how the situation was handled.

“Not even remotely,” Vici Police Chief Matt DeSelms said. “Not happy. (I have) major concerns about how the entirety of the incident from start to finish, occurred.”

At 1:52 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24th the Dewey County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a call from the school advising them of people fighting, yelling and someone pointing a gun at a trailer house in Vici. According to the log, before the dispatcher got off the phone, she heard a lockdown announcement from the Vici Public School.

“That was the first call that came into my office was the school calling to report men running around with rifles, guns, and fighting. And we had no idea that there was anything going on,” Sander said. “So we had to get the school evacuated and try to do that when there's an army showing up within a block.”

Deputies would talk to Stambaugh on a weekly basis while he was out walking his dog, according to Sander.

“It's a terrible situation. I truly believe it all could have been avoided,” Sander said. “We knew where he worked. There was no reason to try to chase him around town in unmarked vehicles and create this kind of situation.”

The problem came with the US Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force which conducted that operation, according to Sander.

“The Highway Patrol was called in to clean up the mess that the marshal's office created,” Sander said. “The Highway Patrol's tac (tactical) team and the troopers did exactly what they were requested to do.”

Two U.S. marshals, one Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agent and many state troopers were on scene, according to Ben Stambaugh. He came home to bullet holes across the length of his trailer house and a puddle of blood and gore in his yard.

“That's the thing they brought me home to,” Ben Stambaugh, pointing to a picture on his phone. “To me, they should have at least dug it up and thrown it away, rather than bring me home to it.”

Ben Stambaugh, Michael’s father, is looking for answers to several questions:

Why weren’t local law enforcement officers notified or given time to arrive on scene to assist?

Why is a warrant issued 10 days before the incident not on record?

Why was such force used on someone who never fired a shot?

Why was Michael shot several times in the head with fragments left in a puddle of blood for his dad to clean up?

“We will also make efforts to meet with Mr. Ben Stambaugh, the father of Michael,” Boring said. “In order to make a decision based on a thorough review, it will take some time to review every report, video, interview, and all other documents.”

Whether or not charges are filed will depend on the determination of Boring’s office.

The arrest warrant for Michael Stambaugh was not made public, according to Sander.

“Oklahoma City Police Department went directly to a judge and had this signed, so there are no records in the DA’s office or online in the courts that there was a case filed or a warrant,” Sander explained. “That was part of the conversation that I had with Stambaugh was, there were no legal records available that showed that there was an actual warrant.”

On the day of the shooting, plainclothes officers took Ben Stambaugh away from the house to talk while his son, Michael Stambaugh, called Canadian County to verify the warrant.

“These guys were dressed like you are right now,” Ben Stambaugh referred to the News reporter’s clothing. “He (the U.S. marshal) finally did show me his identification.”

A copy of the warrant was given to Ben Stambaugh via text by a U.S. marshal.

The charge of engaging in sexual abuse of a child, Warrant No. NF-20210119, was filed by Canadian County Clerk on February 10th and signed by District Judge Paul Hesse.

On the day of the incident, Michael Stambaugh also called the Dewey County Sheriff to talk to people he knew.

“My Under-sheriff and I both talked to him several times while he was in the trailer house,” Sander said. “He said that he would would turn himself over to the sheriff's office, but he did not feel comfortable turning himself over to the marshals.”

At 3:19 p.m. the day of the incident, the Enid branch of Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) asked Dewey County dispatch to put the Vici EMS on standby for a barricaded subject in Vici and also asked about air ambulance services in the area, according to the log. No professional courtesy was made to let DeSelms or Sander know a member of the community was wanted by U.S. Marshals.

“I actually made it on scene within a few minutes before the shooting happened,” Sander said.

DeSelms was not told a member of his community was wanted by U.S. marshals or that a warrant was being served less than 30 feet from town and close to the school.

“Yeah, and I knew the guy,” DeSelms added. “I could have assisted in a pretty major way.”

A text from the school saying it was in lockdown was a “crummy way” to find out, DeSelms said.

“We’re proud that our law enforcement has a good and positive role in the communities and the community supports our law enforcement,” Sander said. “And we utilize that to conduct our operations in a way that don't put people's lives in danger to the best of our ability.”

After the DA’s office has reviewed all the information, a determination will be made as to whether or not the law enforcement’s actions were justified, according to Boring.

“I hope to have my review done in a timely manner so that the law enforcement officers involved, the family of Mr. Stambaugh, and the public will have answers as to what happened in Vici on February 24, 2021,” Boring said.

The marshal’s office withheld documents pertaining to the shooting, based on pending investigations by Oklahoma state authorities. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation denied records request based on confidentiality.

“The investigation has been turned over to the district attorney,” said OHP spokeswoman and Department of Public Safety Director of Media Operations Sarah Stewart. “We typically don't release a whole lot information because, you know, when it's under investigation like that.”