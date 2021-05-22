Better-for-You Chicken Sausages
The Tyson Chicken Sausages are positioned by the brand as a better-for-you option to try out this summer when looking to enjoy the premium flavor of high-quality barbecued foods. The sausages come in three flavor options to choose from including Hot Italian, Mild Italian and Sweet Italian, which each contain 13-grams of protein per serving. The sausages also have 60% less fat than Italian pork sausages, while also having 45% fewer calories to make them a healthier option to choose or serve.www.trendhunter.com