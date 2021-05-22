Better-for-You Chicken Sausages

Hot sauces take up a considerable portion of the condiment aisle these days, and though a majority of them might look the same with their vibrant, red-orange hue, true connoisseurs of the spicy condiment know that they're far from equal. Some are thicker than others and are slightly sweeter on the palate, while others have a delightful vinegariness to them that takes eggs, potatoes, and tacos to the next level. And let's not forget about the amount of heat that each bottle brings, which, let's be honest, is the reason we douse our food with the stuff in the first place.