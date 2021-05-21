In two months, 40,000 kids below age 9 tested positive in Karnataka

There has been a sharp increase in the number of children and adolescents testing positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka, currently one of the worst-hit states in the country. According to a report in The Times of India, 39,846 children below the age of nine and 1,05,044 aged 10-19 years have tested positive for the virus between March 18 and May 18 this year. The two-month period roughly corresponds with the start of the second wave of the pandemic and its peak. Between the start of the pandemic and March 18, 2021, the figures were 27,841 and 65,551, respectively.