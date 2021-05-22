Poet in exile, opium, a stolen manuscript: Va Ra’s biography has it all

Alexis Andrews has lived all over the world, from Texas to Dubai, but it's in London where her musical tastes really formed. Peckham specifically. Starting on Balamii Radio, where she both worked and played as a resident DJ, Alexis quickly developed a sound based on the dance music she heard around her in London, absorbing broken beats, breakbeat choppage and a taste for strange, but earwormy sampling. Her first release, Refractions, came out on hotly-tipped UK club label All Centre last year, a bold opening statement that showed experimental club characteristics within a framework inspired by labels like Timedance and Hessle Audio. That was followed by "Who's There" on Manchester label Left, Right & Centre, an out-there dub track with odd rhythmic twists and turns. She doesn't play any of her own tracks on her RA Podcast, but her global outlook and taste for the unpredictable is clear, with tracks from Laughing Ears, TSVI, LCY, Amazondotcom & Siete Catorce, BFTT and more. She's got one foot in the UK underground and the other dipping in a wider pool, but the most impressive thing about the mix is how it all sounds like her. Almost every track here shares a similar sonic palette and feel, allowing Andrews to traverse genres and rhythmic patterns without going too far off-piste. It's a marvel of careful, patient mixing, tricks of techno and the boundless creativity of modern club music. What have you been up to recently? I've been working on some new music alongside taking guitar and music theory lessons at the moment. As well as trying to make the most of being able to see friends and family again! How and where was the mix recorded? I recorded this mix at the London Sound Academy on a pair of CDJ 2000s and a Pioneer DJM 900 :) I recorded this quite a few times in different spots as I couldn't get it right and also wanted to have options, other tried-and-tested locations were my booking agent's office and at home on my knackered controller lol. Can you tell us about the idea behind the mix? I mostly just wanted to have fun with this mix, to help myself and hopefully others feel a bit more optimistic about life starting to return to normal. I also wanted to include some emerging producers that I've been keeping an eye on for a while :) What are you up to next? Getting back to playing shows, got some exciting ones coming up with Daniel Avery and Djrum, I can't wait!! We've also got a US and Canada tour in the works for early next year, but of course taking things slowly to be as safe as possible. As well as that, continuing to work on new music and working on my next EP <3.