The most awaited and staggering musical film of AR Rahman titled “99 Songs” is all set to premiere on the OTT Platform. The fans are excitedly waiting to watch this film on the OTT Platform and even the makers of the film are excited to watch the response of the audiences. The film is constructed under the direction of director Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy who is also a co-writer of it. The film is produced by the award-winning music composer AR Rahman and he also composed the music and write the story of it. The film was already released in the theatres this year 2021 and now ready to win the hearts of entertainers. This film will be streaming on two OTT Platforms.