Tennessee State

AIMIM comes a cropper in TN as minorities see through his game

By R Rangaraj
thefederal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Asaduddin Owaisi has come a cropper in the Tamil Nadu Assembly by-elections. The people by large rejected the Nellai Mubarak-led Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the AIMIM as part of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK). Owaisi’s party contested three seats, and the SDPI six in this alliance, but they not only drew a blank but also registered a dismal performance.

thefederal.com
State
Tennessee State
Person
Asaduddin Owaisi
Kamal Haasan
Amit Shah
