AIMIM comes a cropper in TN as minorities see through his game
The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Asaduddin Owaisi has come a cropper in the Tamil Nadu Assembly by-elections. The people by large rejected the Nellai Mubarak-led Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the AIMIM as part of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK). Owaisi’s party contested three seats, and the SDPI six in this alliance, but they not only drew a blank but also registered a dismal performance.thefederal.com