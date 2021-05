Shikhar Dhawan provided help in India’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.© Instagram. With India currently battling the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Shikhar Dhawan took to social media to show how he is trying to help the country in these times. The India international retweeted a post by Gurugram Police, who had earlier informed that Dhawan had donated oxygen concentrators. Dhawan recently played in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 for Delhi Capitals (DC), but the tournament was postponed indefinitely midway after several COVID-19 cases were reported across teams. Dhawan tweeted: “Grateful to serve my people in this pandemic through this small token of help! Always ready to help my people and society to my best. India shall rise and shine against this pandemic!”