Governor Gordon Appoints New Public Records Ombudsman

Governor Mark Gordon proclaimed this week as Economic Development Week in Wyoming to celebrate economic development’s positive contributions and explain the importance of the profession in our communities. This includes policies and efforts governments and local economic developers undertake to retain and grow jobs as well as public and private investment within a community, local and state efforts directed at improving the business climate through specific efforts in business finance, marketing, business retention and expansion, technology transfer, community planning, and also implementing policies and programs to provide quality of life services and standards such as police, fire department, plowing, senior services, parks/recreation, library services to ensure communities are places people want to live, work and play. The Governor’s proclamation states, among other things, that “economic development is critical to the productivity and sustainability of the State of Wyoming and its people.”