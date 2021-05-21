newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Governor Gordon Appoints New Public Records Ombudsman

Posted by 
The Cheyenne Post
The Cheyenne Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Governor Mark Gordon has announced today the appointment of Darlena Potter to replace Ruth Van Mark as Wyoming's Public Records Ombudsman. Potter has served as Governor Gordon's Constituent Liaison since September of 2019, serving effectively as a conduit that provides assistance to both state agencies and constituents. Potter has previous experience serving in both state and federal government agencies. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Administration of Justice from the University of Wyoming and a Masters in Public Administration from Grand Canyon University.

www.thecheyennepost.com
The Cheyenne Post

The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne, WY
325
Followers
370
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheyenne Post is a community news media outlet serving Wyoming’s state capital city. We feature news, information and events in and for Cheyenne, Wyoming.

 https://www.thecheyennepost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Gordon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Records#State Records#Federal Agencies#Constituent Liaison#Administration Of Justice#The University Of Wyoming#Grand Canyon University#Senate#Governor Gordon#Governor Mark Gordon#Public Records Requests#State Agencies#Government Agencies#Associations#Governments#Ms Van Mark#Fees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
HealthPosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Governor Gordon Issues Directive Banning Vaccine Passports

According to a press release, governor Mark Gordon issued a directive preventing state agencies, boards and commissions from requiring “vaccine passports” to access state spaces and state services. The directive instructs state agencies to provide full access to state spaces and state services, regardless of a person's COVID-19 vaccination status.
Wyoming Statecounty10.com

Gordon: Wyoming continues fight against oil, gas leasing ban

(Cheyenne, WY) – Governor Mark Gordon worked with the Attorney General to file a lawsuit against the Federal de-facto moratorium on oil and gas leasing. This week, the State of Wyoming filed a motion for a preliminary injunction in its lawsuit. In the filing, Wyoming asks the Federal District Court...
Wyoming Statecowboystatedaily.com

Governor Gordon Withdraws Wyoming from COVID-era Unemployment Programs

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon on Tuesday announced that Wyoming will end its participation in federal supplemental unemployment benefits in order to address workforce shortages being felt throughout the state. The programs were made available through federal laws initiated in response to...
PoliticsPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Gordon proclaims Economic Development Week

Governor Mark Gordon proclaimed this week as Economic Development Week in Wyoming to celebrate economic development’s positive contributions and explain the importance of the profession in our communities. This includes policies and efforts governments and local economic developers undertake to retain and grow jobs as well as public and private investment within a community, local and state efforts directed at improving the business climate through specific efforts in business finance, marketing, business retention and expansion, technology transfer, community planning, and also implementing policies and programs to provide quality of life services and standards such as police, fire department, plowing, senior services, parks/recreation, library services to ensure communities are places people want to live, work and play. The Governor’s proclamation states, among other things, that “economic development is critical to the productivity and sustainability of the State of Wyoming and its people.”
Wyoming Statewyomingnewsnow.tv

Governor Gordon, Senator Lummis Continue to Lead Wyoming’s Rise in Digital Realm

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Governor Mark Gordon is welcoming news that the Federal Reserve has announced the opening of a comment period for proposed “Account Access Guidelines for the Reserve Banks”, a critical step towards approval of Wyoming-chartered special purpose depository institutions (SPDIs). SPDIs are custodial banks for digital assets...
PoliticsSheridan Media

Governor Gordon Announces Cabinet Changes

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced Tuesday that he has appointed Deputy Director Stefan Johansson as Interim Director of the Wyoming Department of Health, and Information Services Administrator Timothy Sheehan as Interim Chief Information Officer of the Department of Enterprise Technology Services. The appointments are in response to the resignations of WDH Director Mike Ceballos and ETS Chief Information Officer Gordon Knopp.
Wyoming Statesweetwaternow.com

Governor Gordon Ends Supplemental Unemployment Benefits in Wyoming

CHEYENNE – Governor Mark Gordon has announced that Wyoming will end its participation in federal supplemental unemployment benefits in order to address workforce shortages being felt throughout the state. The programs were made available through federal laws initiated in response to the pandemic and include Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic...
Wyoming StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Wyoming governor prohibits vaccine passports for state entities

Gov. Mark Gordon signed a directive Friday prohibiting prohibited state entities from requiring "vaccine passports." Requirements that individuals show proof of having a COVID-19 inoculation, or "vaccine passports" have become a controversial topic. Several countries have adopted the measure or have shared plans to do so. Some private businesses, like certain airlines, say they will require proof of vaccination, too. In the U.S., the debate is split.
Politicswrrnetwork.com

Governor Gordon Details Planning Process for use of Federal Recovery Funds

Governor Mark Gordon has identified the areas on which he will focus to administer federal dollars awarded to the state under the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds provided by the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act. Wyoming recently received the first half of the state’s allocation. The Governor plans...
Wyoming Statecapcity.news

Gordon celebrates ‘tireless efforts’ of Wyoming teachers throughout pandemic

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon expressed gratitude on Monday for the work of teachers throughout the pandemic. “Teachers change lives and their tireless efforts and dedication to their students throughout this pandemic has been remarkable,” Gordon said via Twitter. “May 3-7 is #TeacherAppreciationWeek and I congratulate all our Wyoming teachers for their commitment.”
Jackson, WYSheridan Press

Gordon plans to avoid cuts in next state budget

JACKSON — Gov. Mark Gordon’s office will develop the bulk of the next state budget without cuts thanks to improved revenue projections released last week, an official said Friday. The news comes on the heels of a string of budget cuts over the past year that were prompted by a...
Gillette, WYGillette News Record

Gov. Gordon to speak in Gillette on Thursday

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon will be in Gillette this week to give the keynote address at the annual Chamber of Commerce Governor’s Luncheon that starts at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Cam-plex Energy Hall. Tickets are $35 for chamber members and $45 for nonmembers.
EducationPosted by
The Cheyenne Post

Governor Introduces “RIDE” Advisory Group to Lead K-12 Education Initiative

Governor Gordon has announced the membership of his K-12 Education advisory group, setting in motion an effort to lead Wyoming’s education system into the future. The Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group is tasked to study and develop recommendations for elevating Wyoming’s primary and secondary education system into a position of national leadership.
Wyoming StateSidney Herald

Wyoming governor to reopen 9 rest stops

CASPER, Wyo. — Nine Wyoming rest stops that were closed last year due to budget cuts will reopen later this month, Gov. Mark Gordon's office announced Thursday. Gordon authorized funding to reopen the nine rest stops ahead of the Memorial Day Weekend holiday, according to a statement from his office. The rest stops will remain open at least through this year's tourism season.
Wyoming StateWyoming Tribune Eagle

Gordon and Lummis support Wyoming's rise in digital finance

CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon and Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) welcomed news that the Federal Reserve has announced the opening of a comment period for proposed “Account Access Guidelines for the Reserve Banks." In a press release, Gordon and Lummis said this is "a critical step towards approval of Wyoming-chartered...
Campbell County, WYGillette News Record

7 COVID-19 cases in Campbell County Friday; Gordon bans vaccine passports

Campbell County added seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday as Gov. Mark Gordon gave a directive preventing state agencies from requiring vaccine passports. The directive blocks state agencies from requiring anyone from needing to show proof of vaccination to access state spaces or services, according to a Governor’s Office press release.