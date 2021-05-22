In the last year the world has experienced a pandemic like never before in the modern world

I miss museums. I miss walking the halls of my favourite galleries, pausing by my favourite pieces of work and venturing into a new room to become familiar with. I miss museums. I miss excitedly opening the newsletters in my inbox that announce a cool new show, an installation, a performance, a curatorial marvel. I miss museums, old and new, especially old keeping up with the new. One might argue, the missing of museums is hardly a priority in these unprecedented times of devastation and crises, one calamity leading to another, mutating much like its viral origin. The argument wouldn’t be unfounded. However, art, culture and their intersections do have ways of beckoning the human spirit into healing by inhabiting the stories they tell. COVID-19 as a curator has prompted museums and cultural institutes across the globe to reimagine the intent, potential and boundaries of what constitutes a museum, what doesn’t, and how these margins can be expanded. Museum professionals and scholars have been ruminating on a new museological order for some time now, the urgency of this in the past year has bludgeoned these institutes to address crucial questions around the museum’s role in the community. With their physical gates shut, museums have opened digital portals to host webinars, virtual tours, debates, performances, education programs and continue to reimagine their role in a world that needs healing, delight and comfort.