High School

Friday's best hitting performances

By StatBot
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum) PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg. Kyle Athmer, Breese Central (vs Wesclin)2325001666. Miguel Gonzalez, Civic Memorial (vs Granite City)22131011000. Carson Skaggs, Maplewood-RH (vs Trinity)22331001000. Connor Lindsey, O'Fallon (vs Waterloo)22122001000. Elijah Kjellberg, Parkway Central (vs Westminster)2514100400. Joe Siervo, Parkway Central (vs Westminster)2323100666. Jackson Corcoran, Maplewood-RH (vs Trinity)22021001000. Connor Freeze, Breese Central...

