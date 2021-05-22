Friday's best hitting performances

Meadows went 3-for-6 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI on Thursday against the Orioles. Meadows extended his hitting streak to four games and has collected at least one knock in six of his last seven contests. In that span, he's racked up two home runs, nine RBI and eight runs scored. Meadows' overall numbers are also coming around, as he's improved his line to .229/.326/.490 across 178 plate appearances.