Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Gonzaga Prep 11, Mead 1: Garrett Gores struck out six in a six-inning complete game three-hitter and the Bullpups (12-1) beat the visiting Panthers (8-5) in the first round of the GSL 4A/3A championship. Turk Riggan went 4 for 4 with three doubles, four runs, and two RBIs, Brock Molenda went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Jack Brown drove in three on two hits for Gonzaga Prep. The Bullpups host Central Valley on Friday at 4 p.m. in the 4A/3A East Region championship game.