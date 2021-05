Coronation Street spoilers and updates reveals we will have Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) hoping for the best for his health in upcoming episodes. Peter has been ill due to his damaged liver because of alcohol abuse. Corrie viewers have witnessed Peter’s dramatic life that whenever he’s up for something good in the soap, it’s always followed with trouble. After he finally married the love of his life, Carla Barlow (Alison King), Peter was rushed to the hospital and was told by the doctors that his only chance to live is to have a transplant.