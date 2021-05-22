newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Just how much money the Queen earns - and how she makes it

By Toby Bryant
kentlive.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week The Sunday Times has revealed its Rich List for 2021 which showcases the most dazzlingly well-off people in the country. At the very top is music and media investor Sir Leonard Blavatnik with a net worth of £23 billion. Property moguls David and Simon Reuben came in second...

www.kentlive.news
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Victoria
Person
Edward Seago
Person
Queen Elizabeth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Family Income#Private Money#Sri#The Sunday Times#State#The Royal Family#The Sovereign Grant#Hm Treasury#The Civil List#Crown Estate#The Crown Estates#Sunday Times Rich List#St James Palace#Balmoral Castle#Buckingham Palace#Windsor Castle#Private Expenditure#Duke
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Queen Elizabeth Once Again Pays Tribute to Her Late Husband Prince Philip With a Special Brooch

Queen Elizabeth once again paid tribute to her late husband Prince Philip by wearing a brooch with a special meaning behind it. The monarch visited the company of the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth on Saturday in advance of its maiden departure. During the visit, the royal went aboard the ship, one of the two largest warships ever built by the Royal Navy, and met with various officers of the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force, and Royal Marines. For the occasion, the Queen wore a vibrant red hat and coat adorned with her “Scarab” brooch, an homage to Philip who was also a naval veteran. The “Scarab” brooch, designed by prolific royal jeweler Andrew Grima, is made out of yellow gold with a large ruby in the center accented by carved ruby and diamond embellishments. The piece of jewelry was a personal gift from her late husband in 1966 and one she's worn numerous times throughout the years, perhaps most notably in 2017 during her platinum anniversary portraits with the Duke of Edinburgh.
U.K.Harper's Bazaar

Queen Elizabeth honoured Prince Philip with her brooch during a navy carrier visit

Queen Elizabeth has been paying tribute to her late husband, Prince Philip. On Saturday, the Queen stepped out for a royal engagement at the HMS Queen Elizabeth, an aircraft carrier in Portsmouth, ahead of its world tour. On-board, the monarch met with Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and Royal Marines personnel who will serve on the ship when it deploys, as well as with 250 US Marines who will also serve on-board during the operation).
Celebritiessproutwired.com

Queen Elizabeth’s Palace has only one TV set

Prince this week Charles He met young students in Northern Ireland, and a curious student there asked an unusual question about Queen Elizabeth II: he wanted to know how many TVs the 95-year-old emperor had. According to Charles, the mother has just one TV to watch her favorite shows. “I...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Prince Philip was a 'heaven-sent consort' for the Queen because he 'always boosted her ego by telling her how lovely she looked', Queen Mother's lady-in-waiting reveals

Prince Philip was 'extremely practical' and 'heaven-sent consort' for The Queen as he would always 'boost her ego', a former lady-in-waiting for the Queen mother has said. Lady Prudence Penn, 95, who is a close friend of The Queen, spoke to Tatler for their July edition which honours the Duke of Edinburgh in a special commemorative issue.
WorldPosted by
People

Prince Charles Trades His Suit for Muddy Clothes as He Works on the Queen's Sandringham Estate

Prince Charles takes a hands-on approach when it comes to turning Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham Estate into a "fully organic operation." The 72-year-old royal spoke to Country Life magazine about running operations on the country home in Norfolk where the royal family traditionally gathers for Christmas — a role he took over from his father, Prince Philip, in 2017 — in an organic way.
U.K.Hello Magazine

Most expensive royal renovations revealed: Prince Harry, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and more

It will come as no surprise that royal residences come with hefty renovation costs, and when the projects come out of the Sovereign Grant the fund values are made public. From the Queen's £369million Buckingham Palace overhaul through to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £2.4million renovations at Frogmore Cottage before relocating across the pond. Keep reading to find out how much royal renovations really cost…
U.K.Hello Magazine

The Queen's home that she has never lived in revealed

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has many royal residences around the UK, including the 775-room Buckingham Palace and her "paradise in the Highlands", Balmoral Castle, so the monarch is never short of a place to stay, but there is one royal home which she has never lived in herself. Frogmore...
U.K.zapgossip.com

Duke of Edinburgh was a heaven-sent consort for Queen Elizabeth

The Duke of Edinburgh was a “heaven-sent consort” for Queen Elizabeth, according to a friend of the British monarch. Lady Prudence Penn, who was the Queen Mother’s lady-in-waiting, has heaped praise on the late Prince Philip – who died last month at the age of 99 – for being the perfect companion for the queen as “he knew how to bring the best out of a woman”.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Duchess Camilla’s Son Just Revealed Whether She’ll Be Queen After Prince Charles Becomes King

As Queen Elizabeth II’s eventual abdication nears, royal followers wonder if Duchess Camilla will be queen after her husband, Prince Charles, is king. Charles, the Queen and Prince Philip’s eldest son, is next in line for the throne after his mother retires. But will his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall, be a queen? It doesn’t look likely.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

How To Brew Tea Just Like Queen Elizabeth

If you love keeping up with everything about the U.K.'s royal family, then you've likely given some thought to a few things surrounding Queen Elizabeth's day to day. From what she carries in her purse to how she takes her tea, these are the details you just need to know. While we might never know without a doubt which blend of Twinings Tea the queen loves most, the man responsible has opened up about her morning cuppa.
U.K.Posted by
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth II’s Latest Move Signals She’s Preparing Prince Charles to Be King

It may be hard to imagine a world in which the British Royal Family embraces King Charles as its leader and monarch, but that world is soon coming — and if Queen Elizabeth II’s latest move is any indication, sooner than we may think. Though the public still strongly favors Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge over Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, the Queen has never betrayed an inclination to skip a generation in passing on the throne, and has only recently — in wake of husband Prince Philip, Duke of Ediinburgh’s death — begun to put into place next steps for preparing Charles to be king.
U.K.Posted by
E! News

Crown Jewel Intrigue: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Diana, Camilla and the Epic Tale of Royal Tiaras

Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown. "You can't look down to read the speech, you have to take the speech up. Because if you did, your neck would break and it would fall off," Queen Elizabeth II said in the BBC One documentary The Coronation, in which the monarch summed up the 2 1/2-pound Imperial State Crown, which is bedazzled with 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds and hundreds of pearls.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The Royals Can No Longer Deny This Persistent Rumor Is a Lie, Says Source

It's no secret that Duchess Meghan has proven to be a polarizing figure in Britain. Last month, a U.K. poll conducted by YouGov found that her popularity (as well as Prince Harry's) dropped to its lowest level in the aftermath of Prince Philip's funeral. The survey found that only 29 percent of Britons have a positive view of her while Harry, who was once second in popularity only to Queen Elizabeth, has seen his favorability ranking plummet to 49 percent. That's a far cry from their earliest days a couple.
WorldTelegraph

The mysteries of faith: why Mary, Queen of Scots still haunts our imagination

The execution of Mary, Queen of Scots, which took place in the hall of Fotheringhay Castle on February 8 1587, was a nasty business. The queen, who had been found guilty of plotting from jail to have her cousin Elizabeth I murdered, was beheaded, rather inexpertly, with an axe. It took the executioner two swings and a bit of sawing to get her head off; when he had finished his butchery, and tried to raise his prize up by the hair, Mary’s wig came off and her head fell on the floor.