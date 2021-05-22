We tried a miracle hangover cure after pubs reopen in the UK

We've all been there: you wake up after a night of indulging a little too much, convinced that you may just perish in your bed (or couch) right then and there. Maybe your head is throbbing and all lights and sounds seem overly bright and loud. Maybe your stomach feels like it may revolt at any minute. Whatever your symptoms are, many people can relate to the feeling. There are many proposed cures for these post-drinking afflictions. Some swear by ibuprofen and water, while others take a "hair of the dog" approach. Healthline suggests a few different cures, including eating a good breakfast, staying hydrated, and getting plenty of sleep. Whether you need to stay in bed for a few more hours, take a cold shower, or maybe stroll around the block with your dog and get some fresh air, there are numerous ways to begin the long slog of feeling better, and Adam Richman has a cure that probably isn't for the faint of heart (or stomach).