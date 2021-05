ALICE — The pace was set early in Friday’s area round elimination game between Pleasanton and Alice. Alice (17-15) beat Pleasanton (25-9) 6-1 thanks to an early barrage against sophomore starting pitcher Tanner Hollis. The Coyotes started the game with a leadoff triple from Kaleb Aguilar before Cash Benavidez drove in his courtesy runner, Matt Ortiz, the very next at-bat. That sparked a three-run inning where Alice sent seven to the plate.