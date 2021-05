When you feel like cracking open a beer, there's always a wide array of options to choose from — IPAs, APAs, sours, pilsners, stouts, and more. With all the beer types and terms, it can be hard to keep them all straight. Take, for example, session beer. What exactly is it? The answer has been up for debate. According to Beer Advocate, this type has no clear-cut definition, as they say, "it has yet to be truly defined by anyone."