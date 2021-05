Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) was sent a loud, clear message by her House Republican colleagues this week: Oppose former president Donald Trump, and you’re out. It’s a message that has been sent in less official (and less punitive) ways before but by now is unmistakable for any congressional Republican who would dare to venture where she has. Most of them have been forced out in one way or another, with many voluntarily backing down and retiring. But we’re about to get a better sense for how politically tenable such a position could be in today’s GOP.