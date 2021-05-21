Somaliland Republic Builds a Thriving Democracy From a Defunct Merger

Mareeg.com-The people of Somaliland have been electing their political representatives for almost two decades. From 2002 to 2017, Somaliland held a number of different elections, including Presidential, local council and parliamentary elections. The process had begun with formation of the political association elections intended to be held in every 10 years to give an opportunity to new political parties and the three associations that get the most votes become official political parties. In the peaceful transfer of power, Somaliland presidents have done something good. For example, President Riyale was known as an instrumental in the movement of the democratization process after holding local, parliamentary and presidential elections. This has given a chance for the spread of the government administration to the regions, while president’s term Silanyo was aimed at development and fascinated foreign investment. The current Somaliland government also stepped up efforts of establishing solid diplomatic and economic relations with many countries in the region and beyond and has the intention to gain recognition.