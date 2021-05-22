newsbreak-logo
Saudi Ministry of Tourism elects former Mexican tourism minister as chief special adviser

MENAFN
Cover picture for the articleGuevara Manzo worked as a former president of the World Travel and Tourism Council since 2017, and he is one of the most influential figures in the sector at the global level. She was as minister of tourism and CEO of the Tourism Promotion Board of Mexico for three years amid 2010 and 2012, and improved the country’s tourism sector and developing Mexico’s position as a leading global tourist destination.

