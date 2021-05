With widespread travel wavering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some U.S. travelers have already gotten creative when looking for a change of scenery, including going on short weekend getaways or having road trips closer to home. However, when it comes to hotels and other forms of hospitality, many travelers are skeptical on whether or not they’re safe to stay in, or if housekeeping has improved. While some travelers plan to stay in a hotel, others are wary of the consequences of doing so.