Energy Industry

Rise seen in number of operating U.S. drilling rigs this week

MENAFN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese operating drilling rigs comprised 356 oil rigs functioning in the U.S. oil fields, a climb by four from the prior week; 99 gas drilling rigs, a decrease by one from the prior week. There were no miscellaneous rigs, a decrease by one from the past week. The 455 rigs...

Trafficeconomies.com

Oil pares early losses, turns higher after US inventories data

Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, following the EIA's weekly report on the US crude inventories, which showed a higher than expected drop. The Energy Information Administration reported today that the US crude inventories fell 1.7 million barrels to 484.3 million barrels during the past week, while analysts forecasts a drop by 2.2 million barrels.
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Futures Settle Higher As Crude Stockpiles Drop

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday, rising for a fourth successive session, after data showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories in the week ended May 21st. Expectations that fuel demand in the U.S. will see a surge ahead of the summer driving season contributed as well to oil’s uptick.
Trafficspglobal.com

ANALYSIS: US gasoline stocks draw extends as demand hits 14-month high

US gasoline inventory draws extended in the week ended May 21, US Energy Information Administration data showed May 26, as demand pushed to a 14-month high. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Total US gasoline inventories declined 1.75 million barrels to 232.48 million barrels last week,...
Trafficnaturalgasworld.com

Oil prices ease but remain at high levels on strong summer demand

Oil prices trimmed some of the previous day’s gains, but they still remain high due to expectations for strong summer demand and global economies reopening. Oil prices may be losing some ground today but they still remain at high levels as the high season for oil demand is approaching and as restrictions are lifted in much of Europe and the US.
Energy Industrysteelmarketupdate.com

Active Gas & Oil Rig Counts Rise in U.S., Fall in Canada

The number of active oil and gas drill rigs increased this past week for the United States, while the Canadian rig count declined, according to data released by oilfield services company Baker Hughes. The rig count is important to the steel industry because it is a leading indicator of oil country tubular goods demand.
Trafficaustinnews.net

Oil prices climb despite increase in U.S. rig count

NEW YORK, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices advanced on Friday even after data showed an increase in weekly U.S. oil-rig count. The West Texas Intermediate for July delivery added 1.64 U.S. dollars to settle at 63.58 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for July delivery increased 1.33 dollars to close at 66.44 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for fourth week in a row -Baker Hughes

May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms added oil and natural gas rigs for a fourth week in a row as higher oil prices prompt some drillers to return to the wellpad. The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose two to 455 in the week to May 21, its highest since April 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday. RIG-USA-BHIRIG-OL-USA-BHIRIG-GS-USA-BHI.
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes data show U.S. oil-drilling rigs up 3 weeks in a row

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil was up by four at 356 this week, following increases in each of the previous two weeks. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by two to stand at 455, according to Baker Hughes. July West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade higher for the session. The contract was up $1.69, or 2.7%, to $63.63 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Energy Industryhartenergy.com

US Oil Rig Count Rises to Highest Level Since April 2020

U.S. energy firms added oil and natural gas rigs for a fourth week in a row as higher oil prices prompt some drillers to return to the well pad. The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose two to 455 in the week to May 21, its highest since April 2020, Baker Hughes Co. said in its weekly report.
Industryshalemarkets.com

U.S. weekly offshore rig count up to 15

By Nermina Kulovic The number of offshore rigs in the U.S. increased by two units over the last week, according to a Friday report by Baker Hughes. The post U.S. weekly offshore rig count up to 15 appeared first on…. …. For more great articles: Offshore Energy Today.
Energy Industryhartenergy.com

US Drillers Add Oil Rigs as Crude Futures Rise

U.S. energy firms added oil and natural gas rigs for a third week in a row as higher crude prices prompt some drillers to return to the well pad. The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose five to 453 in the week to May 14, its highest since April 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co. said in weekly report.
Energy Industrynaturalgasintel.com

U.S. Natural Gas Rig Count Down Three as Oil Drilling Surges

The U.S. natural gas rig count slid three units to finish the week ended Friday (May 14) at an even 100, while oil drilling lifted the overall domestic drilling total higher for the week, according to data from Baker Hughes Co. (BKR). Offsetting the decline in natural gas drilling, eight...
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

EIA reports a 71 billion cubic foot weekly rise in U.S. natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 71 billion cubic feet for the week ended May 7. That was generally in line with the average increase of 70 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The EIA said the data, however, included an adjustment to the week's total to account for a reclassification of some gas stocks from working gas to base gas. Working gas is the volume of gas available in the market. Total stocks now stand at 2.029 trillion cubic feet, down 378 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 72 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, June natural gas was up nearly 0.1% at $2.97 per million British thermal units. It traded at $2.96 shortly before the data.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Permian Oil Rig Tally Rises After Falling for 2 Weeks Straight

In its weekly release, Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) BKR reported an increase in the U.S. rig count. Baker Hughes’ data, issued at the end of every week since 1944, help energy service providers gauge the overall business environment of the oil and gas industry. A change in the Houston-based oilfield...
Environmentrock947.com

U.S. oil, natural gas companies preparing for 2021 hurricane season -API

HOUSTON (Reuters) – U.S. oil and natural gas companies are gearing up for this year’s forecast of an above-average Atlantic hurricane season, a security and emergency expert with the American Petroleum Institute (API) said on Wednesday. Last year’s record 30 named storms forced shutdowns of offshore oil production that reached,...
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Prices Continue Ascent in Midweek Trading

(Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to the highest in more than a week as shrinking crude inventories and further signs of a demand pick-up in the U.S. countered concerns around the prospect of more Iranian supply. Futures in New York closed above $66 a barrel after swinging between small gains and...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Stockpile Dropped by 1.662 Million Barrels Last Week: EIA

Investing.com -- U.S. oil stockpiles declined by slightly more than expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude oil inventories fell 1.662 million barrels last week, compared with analysts' expectations for a draw of 1.05 million barrels. Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil,...