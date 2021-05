On April 18 when the number of daily infections crossed the 1,000 mark for the first time during the ongoing second wave of the pandemic, the positivity rate was 20 percent. A week later on April 25, Nepal recorded more than 3,000 cases and by then the positivity rate had gone up to 33 percent. On May 1 it was 40 percent. After hovering in the 40-50 percent range for several days, on May 10, the first time the number of daily infections crossed the 9,000 mark, it had shot up to 52 percent.