Shortened Week Ahead in Canada

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target upped by CSFB from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark upgraded National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$90.95.