Turkey's benchmark stock index closes week at 1,451.84 points

The S&P 500 rallied quite significantly during the trading session on Friday to reach towards the 4200 level. By doing so, the market suggests that it is ready to go higher given enough time. This is especially poignant, due to the fact that we formed a shooting star during the Friday session, only to blow through the top of it. That is always a fairly bullish sign in and of itself. Because of this, the market is likely to see plenty of momentum-chasing traders out there.