Turkey's benchmark stock index closes week at 1,451.84 points

Stocks ended with strong gains Friday, building on the previous session's bounce as major benchmarks trimmed weekly losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 361 points, or 1.1%, to end near 34,382, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 finished around 61 points higher, up 1.5%, near 4,174, while the Nasdaq Composite rallied around 305 points, or 2.3%, to close near 13,430. Friday's gains were broad based, with tech-related shares rising alongside stocks tied more closely to the economic reopening. Equities slumped earlier in the week and tumbled hard on Wednesday after data showed a hotter-than-expected rise in the April consumer price index. The bounce left the Dow with a weekly loss of 1.1%, while the S&P 500 stumbled 1.4% and the Nasdaq declined 2.3%.