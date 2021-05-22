newsbreak-logo
Turkey's benchmark stock index closes week at 1,451.84 points

Cover picture for the articleBorsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index obtained two points from Thursday's close of 1,449.82 points, opening Friday at 1,456.44 points. The BIST 100 averaged amid 1,449.28 and 1,462.28 points, with 39 stocks on the index increasing, 55 down, and the remaining flat from the last close. The benchmark index marked a...

menafn.com
#Turkey#Stock Trading#Bist#Borsa Istanbul#Turkish
