JD Financial and China Union Pay are teaming up to create innovative financial solutions for China. JD financial takes advantage of technology in the company to offer retail and rural customers safe financial services. Union Pay is a financial service corporation that facilitates secure online transactions. Teaming up will create secure online payment solutions, rural financing programs, and co-branded credit cards in China. The two will work together in other areas like big data analysis, rural e-commerce, risk control, and opportunities in the international markets. Currently, China is a cash-driven society with the most efficient and digitally-enabled markets across the globe. The cooperation of the two will create a solid financial sector marking a huge step in the country’s development.