World

Stoltenberg assures NATO''s support to Afghanistan

MENAFN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - Afghanistan Times) AT Monitoring Desk. KABUL: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that as the alliance's military presence is ending in Afghanistan, but NATO is opening a new chapter in the country and that its future support ''will have three main pillars.''. He said this in a meeting with...

Afghanistanthedispatch.com

The Taliban and Al-Qaeda Are Closing In on Afghanistan’s Provincial Capitals

For the past two decades, the Taliban and al-Qaeda have waged an insurgency against the Afghan government. They have pursued a fairly basic strategy: Seize the rural areas while preparing the ground for an assault on population centers. They have woven nooses around at least several of Afghanistan’s provincial capitals, knowing that they would eventually tighten the rope. That day has come.
Foreign Policysmallwarsjournal.com

Afghanistan’s Importance to the Future of U.S. National Security

Afghanistan’s Importance to the Future of U.S. National Security. September 11, 2021 will mark 20 years since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2011 (911) and United States (U.S.) President Joe Biden recently called for the complete withdrawal of all U.S. military forces from Afghanistan on this date. U.S. forces have been on the ground in Afghanistan since October 7, 2001. In this time, the U.S. invested over 240,000 in human capital and over $2 trillion U.S.D. From 2001 – 2010, after the immediate route of the Taliban, the U.S. orchestrated a series of disjointed campaigns and priorities shifted almost as frequently as commanders. This misalignment with a concurrent refocus of U.S. resources to Iraq in 2003, realized a deteriorated situation in Afghanistan. Conditions improved in 2009 under a series of pragmatic U.S. Army Generals who commonly advocated Special Operations Forces driven Village Stability Operations (VSO).[1] VSO (2010 – 2014) achieved quantifiable improvements through a nested application of U.S. joint capabilities. Unfortunately, VSO’s potential was not realized due to U.S. President Barrack Obama’s decision to drawdown of U.S. forces in 2014.
WorldThe Guardian

The Guardian view on Afghanistan’s future: withdrawal should not mean abandonment

The three-day Eid ceasefire announced by the Taliban is a rare and brief respite for Afghans. The country is reeling from last week’s devastating suicide bombing of a school in Kabul that killed at least 85 people, mostly girls aged between 11 and 17. The massacre took place in the same neighbourhood where a maternity unit was lethally attacked a year ago, and which is home to many from the predominantly Shia Hazara minority, who in recent years have been repeatedly slaughtered in attacks on civilian targets. Coming shortly after the US and Nato announced the withdrawal of all troops by 11 September this year, it is another terrifying indication of what lies ahead for Afghans.
U.S. PoliticsAmerican Thinker

Biden’s Failed Afghanistan Policy

Buckle up for Biden’s failed Afghanistan policy. Shockwaves are about to begin and will continue until intervention is again required. If the goal was to create maximum instability, kill the peace option, inflame Afghans, incite Taliban, encourage ISIS and Al Qaida, empower China to take rare earths, and set up another 9/11 attack, Biden could not have done better. Unfortunately, those are not U.S. foreign policy goals.
WorldHenry County Daily Herald

Afghanistan's minorities prepare for battles ahead

As the United States draws up plans to leave Afghanistan, some factions inside the country are drawing up battle lines for the post-American phase. This includes the ethnic Hazaras, a Shiite minority that makes up an estimated 20% of the country's population. On April 13, pictures of Zulfiqar Omid, an Afghan politician once known for "his smiling eyes, bubbling laughter, and mastery of English," according to an unclassified Wikileaks report, began circulating across social media. In the photos, Omid is surrounded by dozens of men armed with a variety of assault rifles, their faces hidden behind shemagh scarves. A caption, allegedly written by Omid, claims that a second resistance militia has been created in central Afghanistan’s Daykundi province.
Denton, TXDenton Record-Chronicle

Guest view: The War on Afghanistan’s Women

This editorial first appeared in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions. It’s been less than a month since President Joe Biden announced he was withdrawing all U.S. troops from Afghanistan and ending what he and his predecessor have called a “forever war.”. At...
PoliticsNATO

NATO Secretary General highlights the Atlantic Alliance’s values and contributions to global peace and security at the German ecumenical church days

“Our values are the compass that guides us and thanks to our unity and ability to adapt, NATO has kept the peace for more than 70 years. After the fall of the Berlin Wall, NATO welcomed former adversaries from Central and Eastern Europe, helping to spread freedom and democracy and allowing a divided Germany – and a divided continent – to reunite. Today, we are adapting again to an uncertain world, with a more assertive Russia, sophisticated cyber-attacks, brutal terrorism, nuclear proliferation, climate change, and the rise of China. To respond to today’s and tomorrow’s challenges we must recommit to our values, and our collective defence, in full respect of our diversity, so that we can continue to forge consensus, and work together for peace,” Secretary General Stoltenberg said.
Middle EastCourier News

A school bombing and Afghanistan's future

The horrific bombing of a school for girls in Kabul on Saturday was a grim presage of the catastrophe Afghanistan – and, in particular, its women – may suffer with the withdrawal of U.S. and other international forces. Three bombs killed at least 85 people and wounded more than 147...
PoliticsNATO

Visit to NATO by the President of Serbia

On Monday, 17 May 2021, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will meet the President of the Republic of Serbia, Mr. Aleksandar Vučić, at NATO HQ. In order to comply with the COVID-19 precautionary measures in place, media representatives will not have access to NATO Headquarters to cover this event.
MilitaryNATO

Secretary General stresses NATO’s commitment to stability in the Western Balkans

“Serbia is a long-standing partner to our Alliance, and I thank you for your personal commitment to our partnership,” Secretary General Stoltenberg said. “NATO is committed to building a strong partnership with Serbia,” while fully respecting its neutrality. “As a sovereign nation, Serbia has the right to choose its own path. We face common security challenges; and partnership with NATO can bring real benefits to Serbia and its citizens, and the wider region,” he added.
MilitaryArkansas Online

NATO to keep training Afghans

BRUSSELS -- NATO will continue to train Afghan special forces outside the country after it winds up 18 years of security work in conflict-torn Afghanistan in the coming months, the military organization's top civilian official said Friday. "As we end our military presence, we are opening a new chapter," NATO...
WorldNATO

Visit to NATO by the Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia

On Wednesday 19 May 2021, the NATO Deputy Secretary General, Mr. Mircea Geoană will meet with Mr. Kakhaber Kuchava, the Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia, at NATO Headquarters in Brussels. There will be no media opportunity. Photographs of the meeting will be available on the NATO website after the...
Militarytribuneledgernews.com

MAE: Deveselu missile shield reconfirms Romania's substantial commitment to NATO

May 12—Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) welcomes the celebration of five years since the Aegis Ashore Ballistic Missile Defense Facility at Deveselu Military Base has reached its full operational capacity, and the moment "reconfirms Romania's substantial commitment to increasing its profile inside NATO and strengthening its strategic partnership with the United States, two key coordinates of Romania's foreign policy."
Militarykisswtlz.com

Wes Morgan discusses U.S. military in Afghanistan’s Pech Valley

In this episode of Intelligence Matters, Wes Morgan, military affairs reporter and author of The Hardest Place: The American Military Adrift in Afghanistan’s Pech Valley joins Michael Morell to discuss his time as an embedded reporter with U.S. troops in Afghanistan’s Pech Valley. Morgan describes the Pech as a microcosm of the overall war in Afghanistan, and explains why a lack of information-sharing led to repeated mistakes. Morgan details the tensions between the counterterrorism and counterinsurgency missions as well as the challenges posed by the Afghan terrain.
MilitaryNATO

Secretary General underscores Montenegro’s contributions to NATO

“Montenegro is a valued Ally, making important contributions to Euro-Atlantic security,” the NATO Secretary General said. “You provide financial support to the Afghan Security Forces; you contribute to NATO’s peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, building stability in the Western Balkans; and I welcome that Montenegro is increasing its defence spending; all of these contributions make our Alliance stronger and safer,” he added.
Worldworldpoliticsreview.com

Pakistan Can’t Insulate Itself From Afghanistan’s Uncertain Future

As U.S. troops begin what may be their final withdrawal from Afghanistan, no third country will be affected by their departure as much as Pakistan, which shares a long, porous border with Afghanistan, hosts much of the Taliban leadership as well as millions of Afghan refugees, and faces threats from Pakistani militants based there.