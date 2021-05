Chellsie Memmel raised her fists in the air after putting down her best vault of the weekend, a full twisting Yurchenko. She skipped off the floor and high-fived her coach, who is also her dad, Andy Memmel. In the broadcast booth for NBC, Nastia Liukin shook off a sense of deja vu and had to remind herself what year it was. “The first time we watched her in training, I felt like, Oh wait, I’m next!” Liukin said of her former teammate on NBC’s broadcast. “I got so used to it. I am sitting here in a dress, I am not prepared!”