Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the signing of a franchise agreement for a new Motto by Hilton hotel in the Dutch city of Rotterdam. The 109-room property represents the brand’s debut in the Netherlands and will be the first Motto by Hilton hotel to open in Europe. Operated by the Borealis Hotel Group, the hotel will be developed by White House Development, a Dutch property developer. Motto Rotterdam Blaak is under construction and expected to welcome its first guests in 2022.