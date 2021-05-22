newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Australia to provide AUD 5.5 million to support Sri Lanka’ s COVID-19 response

By Date
MENAFN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Australia is to provide AUD 5.5 million to support Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 response, Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Marise Payne said today. Payne announced that Australia will provide AUD 5.5 million in funding to Sri Lanka as part of a new Health Security initiative to support...

menafn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marise Payne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Sri Lanka#Covid 19#Bangladesh#Foreign Assistance#Nepal#Menafn Colombo Gazette#The Ministry Of Health#Un#Australian#Lkr#Foreign Affairs#Sri Lankan Communities#Regional Health Security#Indian Ocean#Much Needed Assistance#Frontline#Today#Aud 5 5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Sri Lanka
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
Public Healthdallassun.com

COVID-19: Sri Lanka shuts borders to International traveler

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Sri Lanka has suspended entry for foreign travelers for a 10-day period as the country struggles to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Civil Aviation Authority said on Thursday. "All international Airports in Sri Lanka will not permit disembarking passengers into Sri Lanka with...
Public HealthBBC

Sri Lanka: Covid increases China influence in India's backyard

South Asia, a region with a combined population of nearly two billion people, is facing its worst health crisis in recent memory. India and its neighbours are seeing a ferocious spike in coronavirus infections, leaving smaller countries like Sri Lanka particularly vulnerable. However, China is ramping up its relief efforts...
WorldPosted by
AFP

Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka nearly out of Covid vaccines: officials

Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka are close to running out of coronavirus vaccines, authorities said Friday, and are hoping China and Russia will bolster South Asia's efforts to tackle a devastating pandemic wave. Covid-19 cases and deaths have hit record levels across India and its neighbours in recent weeks and all are counting on vaccine campaigns to head off the next surge. But India's move last month to ban vaccine exports because of growing domestic shortages has badly hit other countries, and the three South Asian nations have slowed their vaccination campaigns as they scour international markets for new stocks. Bangladesh has about one million doses of AstraZeneca's Covishield and Chinese Sinopharm jabs, and was expecting 100,000 Pfizer shots, but all will be gone in "days", government health chief A.B.M. Khorshed Alam said.
Healthzenger.news

Australian Parliament Returns As Vaccines Ramp Up

SYDNEY — The vaccine rollout, quarantining and the opening of international borders are likely to be high on the agenda of debate when federal parliament sits this week in the run-up to national cabinet on May 21. Australia reached 500,000 Covid-19 vaccinations in a week for the first time as...
WorldCourier News

The Latest: Sri Lanka gets 2nd vaccine donation from China

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka has received 500,000 doses of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine donated by China as the Indian Ocean island nation faces severe shortage of vaccines amid a recent rise in infections. The vaccine stock that arrived early Wednesday is the second donation from China, following a shipment...
Worldwtvbam.com

U.S. advises against travel to Japan, Sri Lanka due to COVID cases

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. State Department on Monday urged against travel to Japan and Sri Lanka due to new waves of COVID-19 infections, saying those two nations will now fall under the department’s “Level 4: Do Not Travel” advisory. The State Department said it saw a lower risk in visiting...
TravelFlorida Star

New Travel Pass Includes In Australia Vaccination Data

BRISBANE, Australia — People entering Australia could provide coronavirus vaccination status through a new pre-check-in digital declaration when international borders reopen. Home Affairs boss Michael Pezzullo expects the federal government’s digital passenger declaration to be trialed early next year. “The digital passenger declaration will have the capability to validate the vaccination status of people who have been vaccinated in Australia when they […]
Worldjacksonprogress-argus.com

Travel to Sri Lanka: What it's like to visit now during the Covid pandemic

About two hours after Sri Lanka announced they would reopen their borders to travelers in January 2021, I bought tickets to go there. I live in Hong Kong, which has done a good job containing the pandemic. But the tradeoff is that it has been extremely difficult to travel anywhere.
Public Healthsaurenergy.com

ADB Supports India’s Covid-19 Response Through Record Annual Lending

Manila-headquartered Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Thursday that it had committed $3.92 billion in sovereign loans for 13 projects to India in 2020, including $1.8 billion in projects to support the Government of India’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic response. This is ADB’s highest-ever annual lending commitment to India since the start of its lending operations in 1986. ADB, also committed $356.1 million through its nonsovereign operations to India, including three COVID-19 support projects.
Worldculturalsurvival.org

Sain Tus Center NGO Supports Indigenous Responses to COVID-19 in Western Mongolia

The COVID-19 pandemic is lasting much longer than expected and Indigenous communities all around the world are responding according to their own knowledge, cultures, and resources. Many of them are now in a more vulnerable situation due to an increase in poverty and unemployment, mobility restrictions, and a lack of reliable sources of information to prevent COVID-19. Keepers of the Earth Fund (KOEF) grant partner, Sain Tus Center supported Indigenous communities in Jargalant Sum, Khovd Province in Western Mongolia, through implementing their project "COVID-19 Crisis, Emergency Response.'' Their main goal was to improve knowledge about how to stop the spread of the coronavirus and encourage the use of masks. They also provided food to the most vulnerable in their community.
TravelWSLS

The Latest: Sri Lanka banned travel throughout country

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka's government has banned travel throughout the country for three days in an effort to contain rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases. The ban is effective from Thursday night until Monday morning. It does not apply to people engaged in essential services such as health, food supply and power. Those going to the airport for air travel or seeking medical treatment will also be allowed on the roads.
Travelraleighnews.net

Sri Lanka extends islandwide travel restrictions

COLOMBO, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lankan authorities on Monday said the islandwide travel restrictions imposed on Friday night will be extended till June 7 in order to prevent a further spread of the COVID-19 virus. The travel restriction was earlier scheduled to be lifted on May 28. Highways Minister...
Charitiesgivingcompass.org

Philanthropic Response to India’s COVID-19 Crisis

Here is an overview of philanthropic responses to India’s COVID-19 surges, from foundation support to community-driven efforts. How can individual donors drive progress in relief funding? What long-term funding will be necessary to help India’s recovery?. Read more about donors responding to COVID-19 in India. Candid, a non-profit that tracks...
Public HealthESPN

First ODI on schedule after Covid-19 scare in Sri Lanka camp

The first ODI between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh went ahead after two of the three members of the Sri Lanka contingent who tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday night returned negative tests on Sunday. A third member of the squad tested positive twice but is understood to have had Covid-19 sometime over the past few months, so his returning positive tests was described by a team doctor as "normal".
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

UN expresses solidarity with India in combating COVID-19

New York [US], May 25 (ANI): During his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed solidarity with the Indian government and people in their efforts against the second COVID-19 wave, informed the Permanent Mission of India to UN TS Tirumurti. According to a...
Chinathe-riotact.com

DFAT head leaving to be SA Governor

One of Canberra’s most prominent senior public servants and China experts is leaving the public service to take up a vice-regal role in her native South Australia. SA Premier Steven Marshall has announced that the Queen has approved the appointment of the Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Frances Adamson, as the next Governor of South Australia.
AustraliaPosted by
TheConversationAU

Australian embassy in Afghanistan to close its doors as security situation worsens

Australia will shut its residential embassy in Afghanistan before its troops leave the country, amid concerns of an expected worsening security situation. Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a Tuesday statement the embassy building in the capital Kabul will be closed on Friday. Diplomats will visit Afghanistan “regularly from a residential post elsewhere in the region.” The new arrangement “does not alter our commitment to Afghanistan or its people,” they said. Morrison and Payne said it was “Australia’s expectation that this measure will be temporary and that we will resume a permanent presence in Kabul once circumstances permit”. But...