Stocks

Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead

MENAFN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - DailyFX) Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts: Mixed. The 100 rests above nearby support and an important ascending trendline from September. The teeters near recent highs with record levels in its sights. The is at risk of breaking beneath a rising wedge that would see losses accelerate.

Stocksseeitmarket.com

U.S. Stock Market Outlook Clouded By Weak Signals

Stocks gave up early gains and had a disappointing close to Tuesday’s trading session. A lack of follow-through buying when the indexes need it most continues to hold the stock market back. The S&P 500 Index fell by -0.22% on Tuesday but continues to have a strongly bullish intermediate posture....
StocksDailyFx

Nasdaq Gains, Russell Outperforms as AMC & GME Go Parabolic

STOCK MARKET OUTLOOK: NASDAQ COMPOSITE, RUSSELL 2000, $AMC, $GME. Nasdaq gained 0.6% on Wednesday, but lagged the Russell as mid-cap stocks outperformed. Another squeeze sends AMC Entertainment Holdings ($AMC) and GameStop ($GME) surging. Visit the DailyFX Education Center or check out these technical indicators for stock trading. The stock market...
Stocksinvestingcube.com

Nasdaq 100 Extends its Gains as Bitcoin Rebounds

Nasdaq 100 is trading higher, with tech stocks fuelling the gains. This follows the rebounding of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Over the past two weeks, Bitcoin has been subject to heightened volatility. Notably, it dropped from $59,694 on 10th May to $31,000 on Sunday. The crypto has since been on a rebound to its current $38,317.90. Tesla, which holds a significant number of Bitcoin, had its share price rise by 4.40% at $606.44. Other tech stocks such as Apple and Facebook have risen by 1.33% and 2.66% respectively.
Stockskalkinemedia.com

FTSE 100 Ended Marginally Lower; DWF Group Stock up 11.92%

US Markets: Broader indices in the United States traded in green - particularly, the S&P 500 index traded 3.55 points or 0.08 per cent higher at 4,200.60, Dow Jones Industrial Average Index surged by 66.42 points or 0.19 per cent higher at 34,460.40, and the technology benchmark index Nasdaq Composite traded higher at 13,671.76, up by 10.59 points or 0.08 per cent against the previous day close (at the time of writing - 12:20 PM ET).
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall St climbs on boost from tech stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Bitcoin bounce after weekend selling lifts crypto stocks. * Fed’s preferred inflation gauge set for Thursday. * Cabot, Cimarex to merge, create $17 bln oil & gas producer.
StocksClick2Houston.com

Stocks climb on Wall Street as appetite for risk returns

TOKYO – Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street as investors regained an appetite for risk following two straight weeks of losses. The S&P 500 rose 1% Monday, with technology stocks leading the gains. Microsoft and Google’s parent company both rose more than 2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.4%. Safe-play sectors like utilities lagged the rest of the market. Virgin Galactic jumped almost 28% after the company made its first rocket-powered flight from New Mexico to the fringe of space in a manned shuttle over the weekend. Crude oil prices rose more than 3%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.60%.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Tech Stocks Soaring to New 52-Week Highs

While investors’ concerns over rising inflation have been driving a rotation away from tech stocks, growing digital dependence globally should bode well for the industry in the long term. However, as the overall industry witnesses a decline, two prominent players in this space, Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) (MIS) and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK), have been soaring, and recently hit their new 52-week highs. With strong fundamentals, we think these two stocks are uniquely positioned to keep soaring. Read on to learn more about these names.With investors fretting over whether rising inflation will entrench itself or blow over as per the Federal Reserve’s expectations, tech stocks have been taking a big hit. Although a weaker-than-expected April jobs report, which eased concerns about the potential for a central bank policy change, helped tech stocks rally briefly, the sector remains extremely volatile.
Stockslearnbonds.com

US stock futures rise ahead of data-heavy week, crypto crash in sight

US stock futures are advancing this morning in early futures trading action ahead of the start of a data-heavy week that will see the release of key readings about the country’s gross domestic product, inflation, and consumer confidence. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index is leading this morning’s uptick as it...
Stocksinvesting.com

Dax, Euro STOXX 50, FTSE Daily Forecast

DAX30 June we wrote: Holding above 15250 targets 15350/380 before a test of this week’s high at 15450/470…. Euro STOXX 50 June broke the May low at 3884/80 to bottom exactly at the next target of 3850/45. A 100 tick recovery followed. FTSE 100 June first resistance at the 200...
Stocksvia.news

NYSE FANG+TM Index (NYFANG) Bullish By 1% In The Last 24 Hours

NYSE FANG+TM Index (NYFANG) is currently on bullish momentum. At 16:10 EST on Monday, 24 May, NYSE FANG+TM Index (NYFANG) is at 6,550.91, 1.57% up since the last session’s close. NYSE FANG+TM Index Range. Concerning NYSE FANG+TM Index’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.41% up from its trailing 24 hours...
StocksNEWSBTC

Crypto Volatility Index Helped Traders Profit During Market Crash

The cryptocurrency market’s recent crash left traders counting their losses, with $2.4 billion worth of positions liquidated in a matter of hours. The causes – crackdown measures in China, celeb concerns over Bitcoin’s excessive energy consumption, general widespread FUD – seemed to pale into insignificance amid the worsening picture, with losses eventually eclipsing $1.3 trillion since the market hit an all-time high on May 12. Incredibly, the collective market cap of all crypto-assets in circulation lost over 50% within a fortnight.
StocksBusiness Insider

Why Applied Materials Is Trading Higher Today

Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) is trading higher Monday morning after the company received a slew of price target increases on Friday following better-than-expected earnings. What Happened: On May 20, Applied Materials reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. The company reported earnings of $1.63 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.51...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Today, Stocks Climb As Bitcoin, Oil Prices Bounce; Nvidia, Applied Materials Signal Chip Strength

Stocks perked higher at Monday's open, as the Dow and S&P 500 confirmed recent levels of support, and the Nasdaq snapped above resistance at its 50-day moving average. Chips and chip equipment makers led, as Nvidia, Applied Materials and Lam Research staked out early leads. Virgin Galactic spiked on a successful test flight. Cisco Systems and Microsoft rallied to the top of the Dow Jones today.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Reviewing Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) & The Competition

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ: CBOE) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cboe Global Markets to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.
StocksBusiness Insider

Why Stock Market Gains Are 'Likely To Slow' As Economy Reopens

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) has generated a 90.6% total return since the market bottomed in March 2020. Economists and analysts are anticipating a major global economic boom in the quarters ahead, yet the S&P 500 has made virtually no progress over the past month. No More Easy...