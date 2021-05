The LaunchX platform shares a wonderful rapport with KuCoin right from when the former launched the native LaunchX token through BurningDrop of KuCoin. If you are registered with LaunchX, you might already know that the LaunchX token was the first token to be officially listed as $LNCHX at the exchange forum on May 17. The company of KuCoin is committed to the goal of technical revolution through blockchain technology. The platform supports the development of more than 300 blockchain-based projects and offers blockchain services to over 8 million users spanning across 207 nations around the world. KuCoin is an international crypto-exchange forum that supports the exchange of several cryptocurrencies and digital assets. The platform offers margin trading, spot trading, lending, staking, futures trading, and fiat currency trading on a P2P basis. In the year 2018, the platform of KuCoin obtained $20 million from Matrix Partners and IDG Capital through the Round A funding schemes. As of today, KuCoin is widely popular across countries, and the partnership between KuCoin and LaunchX shall spearhead the development of vital Blockchain projects around the world.