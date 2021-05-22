District wary of future with fewer kids

Students in local public schools have decreased in number by nearly 900 in the last six years, and as far as what comes next, that may be impossible to reverse. Data reviewed May 17 by the SJSD Finance Committee shows that since the start of the 2015-2016 school year, total student rolls have thinned by more than 7.7%, down to 10,404 by the latest reckoning for the 2020-2021 year. The average overall size of each grade has fallen from more than 867 to about 800.