Redmen compete at Orville Pfitzer Relays in Britton

sissetoncourier.com
 4 days ago

The Sisseton Redmen Boys and Girls Track Teams traveled to Britton to compete in the Orville Pfitzer Relays on Tuesday, May 11. Redmen claiming first place in individual events were Riley Huff in the Girls 300 Meter Hurdles (54.11); Hunter Biel in the Boys 1600 Meter Run (5:21.04); Blake Nielsen in the Boys Triple Jump (40’3.5”); and Andrew Kranhold in the Boys High Jump (5’9”). For more on this story and many more please purchase a copy of the Sisseton Courier on news stands now or purchase a copy of the E-edtion on this website..

