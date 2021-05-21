Sisseton Redmen travel to Groton to compete in the NEC Track and Field Meet

DCG boys and girls track and field will be competing today in their state qualifying meet in Carlisle, as the Mustangs will be looking for success with a trip to Des Moines on the line. The Mustangs will be taking on Carlisle, Bondurant-Farrar, Ballard, Adel-Desoto-Minburn, Saydel, Boone, and Winterset. The event will be taking place in what is expected to be a big crowd, and should field some of the best athletes from the entire state in the event.