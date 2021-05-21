newsbreak-logo
Sisseton Redmen travel to Groton to compete in the NEC Track and Field Meet

sissetoncourier.com
 4 days ago

Sisseton traveled to Groton for the NEC Track and Field Meet in Groton on Thursday, May 13. Winning individual events were Andrew Kranhold in the Boys High Jump (5’9”) and Jay Chaudhari in the Boys Discus Throw (110’6.5”). As a team, the Girls team placed ninth, and the Boys team placed seventh. Milbank won team honors for both Girls and Boys. For more on this story and many more please purchase a copy of the Sisseton Courier on news stands now or purchase a copy of the E-edtion on this website..

