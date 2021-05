I’m happy to see wildflowers still blooming. Every week new types pop up, reminding me spring is far from over in Lake County. It’s a great time of year to get in those last few hikes before summer sets in, and we trade in our hiking shoes for bathing suits—the heat is coming! This week we’re ecstatic to announce our second podcast, Gathering, hosted by Michelle Scully. In her first episode, she interviews Christian and Rachel Ahlmann from Six Sigma Ranch and Winery and chats with them about their debt-free life with five kids in an Airstream trailer. Plus, Lake County’s got a new band! Read up on Breaker One-9, then see them live at Middletown Days next month. Have a safe, fun- and sun-filled weekend Lake County!