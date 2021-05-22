newsbreak-logo
Tag Heuer's Monaco Comes Home

By Johnny Davis
Esquire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the long-held goals at Tag Heuer, the Swiss luxury watch brand, is measuring speed accurately, in ever greater detail. In the Fifties it was known for producing dashboard speedometers. By the Sixties it was producing motorsport-related watches, the Autavia (its name deriving from ‘automobile' and 'aviation’) and the Carrera (in tribute to the Carrera Panamericana road race across Mexico). It also made a number of timekeeping innovations. Chief among these was the development of the first automatic chronograph, produced in secret with Breitling and two other watch companies, in its own race against rivals Seiko and Zenith.

www.esquire.com
