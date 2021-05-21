newsbreak-logo
City Officials Sworn In

sissetoncourier.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly elected Sisseton City officials were sworn in at the Council Meeting on Monday, May 10. Standing with hands raised (left to right) are Ward 3 Alderman DelRay German, Ward 2 Alderman Connie Randolph, Ward 1 Alderman Lee Solberg, and Mayor Terry Jaspers being sworn in by City Attorney Erin Cameron. Seated is City Finance Officer Amber Kemnitz.

sissetoncourier.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Attorney#Ward#Alderman Connie Randolph#Officer#Mayor Terry Jaspers#Sisseton City Officials#Delray
