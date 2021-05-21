City Officials Sworn In

The council members in this form of government are the leaders and policy-makers elected to represent various segments of the community and concentrate on policy issues that are responsive to citizens’ needs and wishes. As a legislative body, the council members are the community decision-makers. They approve the budget and determine the tax rate. The city council focuses on community goals, major projects, and long-term considerations such as community growth, land-use development, capital improvement plans, capital financing, and strategic planning. The Cedar Hill City Council generally meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at the Cedar Hill Government Center located at 285 Uptown Blvd. Agendas are available 72 hours in advance of the meetings at cedarhilltx.com/agenda.