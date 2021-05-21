City Officials Sworn In

One Louisa County town is reviewing its future. Fredonia, with a population of 244 recorded in the 2010 census, is looking at their options moving forward. Three city officials, council members Rob Bright and Bob Reid and City Clerk Sharon Torres spoke to the Louisa County Board of Supervisors about the current situation. The three cited the difficulty in operating the city because of a lack of interest from citizens in running for and accepting city positions. At this time, the mayor and city council positions are all filled, but it took appointments and shuffling to reach that status with Sue Reid recently being appointed mayor following a resignation, and council members Sam Braden and Danny Bausch also serving after appointment. The situation again looks difficult in the fall according to the city because the mayor’s position and all five spots on the council are up for election.