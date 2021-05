Sofapaka will miss the services of c and Benard Muiruri when they take on Wazito FC on Sunday in the FKF Premier League. Sofapaka will be up against Wazito at Wundanyi in their first KPL match after the resumption of sporting activities in Kenya. Speaking ahead of the clash, head coach Ken Odhiambo revealed Muiruri and Imbusia are the only players unavailable for the tie due to injuries.