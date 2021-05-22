11 Best Cookbooks For Beginners To Try

Once upon a time—as early as the fifth century B.C.E.—white bread was the realm of the rich. It was deemed more refined in every sense, from the aristocracy who could afford to buy it to the additional processing that the flour required to remove the bran and germ to achieve the snowy purity beneath a golden crust. When industrial milling techniques were introduced in the 1870s, even more refinement led to brighter and whiter flours, and a distaste for sour doughs rose with a preference for sweeter breads. Pan-baking, with its ability to capture steam, then led to taller, softer, and puffier breads. Breads that channeled the high rise and buoyant and deflatable nature of hot air balloons. Breads like the one and only original Wonder Bread, which launched in 1921 and changed white bread for the masses forever.