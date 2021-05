This article is part of our DraftKings PGA series. It was less than one year ago at Colonial that golf returned from a three-month hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Charles Schwab Challenge was one of the first major sporting events to be played in the United States after sports shut down. Of course, it did so in an eerie silence without fans. If we ever needed a reminder of how much of a difference a year makes, look back just to last week when throngs of fans all but enveloped Phil Mickelson as he made his historic walk up 18 at the Ocean Course. Remarkably, just four days after becoming the oldest major champion ever, the nearly 51-year-old Mickelson will honor his commitment and tee it up this week.