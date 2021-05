It might be hard to imagine, but it has been three years since the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) was implemented on 25 May 2018. Time certainly does fly by when you are trying to protect data. Nevertheless, the term ‘GDPR’ has set a precedent on what is to be expected from organizations when it comes to protecting personally identifiable information (PII) of EU data subjects and has served as the foundational inspiration for many international data security regulations.