NHL

Player grades: Heart and back-breaking, Winnipeg Jets' OT win puts Edmonton Oilers in deep hole

By David Staples
kincardinenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Edmonton Oilers played a strong game, out-chancing the Winnipeg Jest, but they’re nonetheless now in a deep, deep hole. Paul Statsny’s outside shot in overtime was screened by both Dmitry Kulikov and Adam Larsson and found its way past Mike Smith. Overall, Edmonton had 13 Grade A chances to...

www.kincardinenews.com
NHLCBS Sports

Oilers' Mike Smith: Holds on for win

Smith stopped 22 of 25 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks. A back-and-forth second period made it a close game, but Smith was perfect in the third period to preserve a one-goal lead. The 39-year-old improved to 20-6-2 with a 2.28 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 31 appearances. Smith has enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career and will likely be leaned on heavily in the playoffs.
NHLCBS Sports

Oilers' Mike Smith: In goal versus Vancouver

Smith will defend the blue paint during Saturday's home game versus the Canucks, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports. Smith was excellent in his last start Tuesday against Vancouver, stopping 28 of 29 shots en route to a comfortable 4-1 victory. He'll attempt to earn his 20th win of the season in a home matchup with the same Canucks club Saturday.
NHLYuma Daily Sun

Oilers visit the Canadiens after Draisaitl's 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (33-18-2, second in the North Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (24-21-9, fourth in the North Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -118, Oilers -102 BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton visits the Montreal Canadiens after Leon Draisaitl scored two goals in the Oilers' 4-3 win over the Canucks. The Canadiens are 24-21-9 against...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Jets Need to Get it Together Heading into Playoffs

The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs are set to begin on May 11. Given the standings as of May 5, the Winnipeg Jets would face-off against the Edmonton Oilers in the first round. However, if they keep losing, that could drastically change. With an injury that will sideline Nikolaj Ehlers for...
NHLrotoballer.com

NHL DFS Prop Picks for 5/11 - PrizePicks

Hello everybody and welcome! We bring you another edition of NHL DFS on PrizePicks and that means our friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great props we can look to take advantage of. PrizePicks is a great DFS props site where you can choose to select plays in terms of fantasy points or single stats. The goal is to build a 2-player, 3-player, 4-player, or 5-player entry and then select whether or not you want to play for the power play or the flex play. On the power play, you will need to be correct on each of your selections to win, and on the flex play, you will have a little more wiggle room for a chance to win some money back.
NHLCBS Sports

Oilers' Mike Smith: Starting in Montreal

Smith will defend the blue paint during Wednesday's road matchup with Montreal, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports. Smith wasn't great in his last start Saturday against the Canucks, surrendering three goals on just 25 shots, but he was still able to secure his 20th win of the season thanks to solid goal support from his teammates. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to four games in a road matchup with a Canadiens club that will be resting a number of key players including Tyler Toffoli and Jeff Petry.
NHLYardbarker

Oilers Sticking With Goaltending Rotation After Tough Outing

Mikko Koskinen faced four shots on Thursday night in his most recent start against the Vancouver Canucks. He made zero saves. After smashing his stick on the goal post following the fourth goal, Koskinen was removed from the game, forcing Mike Smith in to mop up the final two and a half periods.
NHLWest Hawaii Today

Edmonton’s Connor McDavid reaches 100 points

EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists to reach 100 points this season, leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. McDavid reached the milestone before the end of the second period of his 53rd game. The 24-year-old became...
NHLYardbarker

Connor Hellebuyck Versus the Scotia North Division: Goalie Showdown

With only four games remaining in the regular season for the Winnipeg Jets, Connor Hellebuyck maintaining squeaky-clean goaltending abilities is a must. He’s been playing great this season, but how do his stats compare to the rest of the playoff-contending goalies in the Scotia North Division?. I’ll be examining the...
NHLNHL

RELEASE: Smith nominated for Masterton Trophy

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association has unanimously selected Mike Smith as the Oilers nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. The Masterton Trophy is awarded annually to the National Hockey League player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to...
NHLwiartonecho.com

JETS SNAPSHOTS: Connor not talking scoring drought; Ehlers timeline on time

It’s a streak that’s reached seven games and counting. No goals. No points. Just frustration for Kyle Connor, who’s usually spending most of his time terrorizing opposing netminders. “Yeah, thanks for reminding me,” Connor said Saturday following the team’s pre-game skate ahead of their nighttime meeting with the Ottawa Senators...
NHLNHL

FEATURE: McDavid achieves 100 points in historical performance

EDMONTON, AB - The best there is, dominating like the best there ever were. Connor McDavid transcended time in a four-point, 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks, astounding the hockey world on Hockey Night in Canada by capturing 100 points in 53 games to become the ninth player to achieve such a feat and first since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96.
NHLFrankfort Times

Kyle Connor score twice, Jets beat Maple Leafs 4-2 in finale

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor scored twice and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams. Mason Appleton and Jansen Harkins, with an empty-netter, also scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves to help the Jets finish 30-23-3.
NHLCBS Sports

Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Crosses 50-assist threshold

Draisaitl had a pair of assist and two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over Montreal. Draisaitl sprung Connor McDavid on a breakaway for the overtime winner, his second helper of the night after earlier assisting on a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins goal. The assists were Draisaitl's 50th and 51st of the season and extended his point streak to six games (six goals, eight assists). He has 81 points heading into Edmonton's penultimate game of the regular season Wednesday against the Canadiens.
NHLoilersnation.com

GDB 53.0 Wrap Up: Connor McDavid is a Game Genie, Oilers close out 4-3 win on McCentury night

Where were you when Connor McDavid hit 100 points in 53 games? Final Score: 4-3 Oilers. I know it’s unreasonable to expect that the Oilers win every hockey game they play, but I feel like Thursday’s loss probably could have gone a different way had the start not been historically bad. I mean, if you think about it, there’s a reasonable chance that we won’t ever see four goals against on the first four shots of the game again in our lives. With Kostco complaints out of the way and home-ice advantage locked up before the game even started because Winnipeg lost to the Senators, the only thing left to think about was when and not if Connor McDavid would get to 100 points. So when he opened the scoring less than a minute into the game, I felt like it would be really hard to blame any of us for thinking that he was going to get the job done before this night was over and apparently he felt the same way. Even though the Oilers were unable to add to their early lead before heading into the intermission, it truly felt like they were only one shot away from the floodgates opening because this game was not nearly as close as the score would suggest. Full credit goes to Demko for keeping his team in the mix, but I wondered if it was only a matter of time before his luck would run out.
NHLthepost.on.ca

Oilers' McDavid hits 100 points in vintage superstar performance

In one of golf’s great moments, NBC’s Dan Hicks asked that famous rhetorical question after Tiger Woods drained a 15-foot putt on the 72nd hole of the 2008 U.S. Open to force a playoff he would win the next day. The answer is no. And it helps illustrate that the...
NHLthepost.on.ca

Ageless Mike Smith brings out the fight in Edmonton Oilers

And no, we’re not talking about skating across the ice at the Saddledome to throw haymakers at Cam Talbot in that classic Battle of Alberta goalie scrap last year. But that was a pretty accurate glimpse of the competitive fire that makes him such a driving force in the Edmonton Oilers dressing room.