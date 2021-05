With glamorous Mustique, the private playground beloved by the likes of David Bowie and Mick Jagger, just nine miles across the sparkling Caribbean, the island of Bequia has always been content with being a more low-profile neighbour.But that may be about to change, as a young property developer is creating the world’s first Bitcoin community on the tropical island.Storm Gonsalves plans to build 39 luxurious villas, as well as bars, shops, restaurants and a clubhouse, where cryptocurrency-friendly residents will be able to pay for everything in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Dogecoin.They will also be able to buy the two...