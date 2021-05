The Albemarle county school division has announced a return to five-day, all in-person instruction for the fall, which prompts a question: how will schools deal with students’ learning loss due to various forms of disengagement this past year? Division officials prefer not to call it learning loss at all—they call it “learning recovery” or “learning opportunity,” focusing on the future rather than the past. But educators on the ground admit that, by whatever name, it will be a knotty and lingering problem that will require a careful look at where students are now, and how they got here.