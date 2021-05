An extinct 'horned' crocodile that once called Madagascar home has finally found its place on the tree of life, according to a new study of two skulls stored at the American Museum of Natural History. Based on ancient DNA extracted from the museum specimens, researchers have posited that the horned crocodile was closely related to modern-day 'true' crocodiles which live throughout the tropics, but it sits on an adjacent branch of the crocodile family tree that split some 25 million years ago. This rejigs scientific thinking about the horned crocodile's evolutionary relationships, which most recently had them pegged as relatives of dwarf...