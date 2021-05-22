newsbreak-logo
Hardin County, OH

‘Bear Hunt’ story walk to take place at Freeman Lake

By ANDREW HARP The News-Enterprise
 4 days ago

Story time just gained legs. The Hardin County Community Early Childhood Council is hosting a story walk Tuesday at Freeman Lake Park and gifting 300 books in the process. Carlena Sheeran, chairwoman of Hardin County Community Early Childhood Council, said the council does what it can do to give children opportunities to love reading. Sheeran said the council plans and helps manage different programs, including Get Ready! Camp.

