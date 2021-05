The long-awaited Minnesota spring is finally here. It’s been a bit of a weather roller coaster as one wonders when it’s OK to start planting. If you’re itching to get your hands in the soil, then lettuce and salad greens are calling your name. They are a cool crop and can be direct seeded as soon as the soil can be worked. Lettuce and salad greens thrive and have their best flavor in the cool spring. Once it gets too warm and dry, they bolt — go to seed -- and become bitter. However, you can plant again in August for a fall harvest.