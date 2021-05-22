Havertz targets trophies, titles, but first, the top-four

As with most of Chelsea’s big-money summer signings, Kai Havertz hasn’t quite lived up to expectations. He knows, we know it, everyone knows it. But we also know that adapting to a new league and a new life can be tough, especially at a young age, and especially when it’s done in the middle of a pandemic and a lockdown. Throw in a couple injuries, a couple different coaches, plenty of different positions and roles, and even a bout with COVID-19, and it’s safe to say that Havertz’s first season at Stamford Bridge has been quite a challenge.