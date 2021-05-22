Christoph Najdowski’s video conference, The Volo Montreal Festival presents the big change in The Volo and Paris
Montreal, May 21, 2021 (Globe Newswire) – Velo is hosting a Quebec video conference as part of the Velo Montreal Festival Cycling and the big change in Paris, By Kristof Najdovsky, deputy of the city of Paris. Going through Montreal in 2016 to deliver the “Le Virez Velo de Paris” and coming back to us five years later, it takes on the impact of the ambitious 2015-2020 cycling program that has transformed Paris in terms of movement.nintendo-power.com