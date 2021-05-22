newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

WhatsApp: Chain letter in circulation: What’s behind the “secret change”

By Ebenezer Robbins
nintendo-power.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA WhatsApp chain letter is currently in circulation in which Messenger is said to have secretly changed the settings with a new update. We clarify what this is. WhatsApp has announced Changes in terms and conditions Many users have been annoyed for the past few months and in some cases are even driven to use other messenger alternatives. Recently, a chain letter has been circulating among WhatsApp users in which it is said that there is a covert change in attitudes, as announced by “Mimigama”.

nintendo-power.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Messenger#Whatsapp Users#Chain Letter#Circulation#Spam Groups#Group Calls#Change Panel Settings#Changed#Star Recommendations#Manual Adjustments#Friends#Attitudes#Ambassador
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Internet
Related
Cell Phonesnextpit.com

8 reasons to ditch WhatsApp: Find another messaging app

Despite its convenience and a long list of features, is WhatsApp really that great? If you've been thinking about making the switch for a while but can't make up your mind, here are 8 reasons to leave WhatsApp and look for an alternative. Without fear of being wrong, we can...
Cell PhonesThe Guardian

WhatsApp to force users to accept changes to terms of service

On Saturday, WhatsApp will finally begin to force users to accept its controversial new terms of service, almost half a year after it first announced plans to do so. Despite an immediate backlash from users, millions of sign-ups to rival messaging firms, and even questions asked in the House of Commons, WhatsApp has pushed ahead with the new rules. The company says the actual changes are small, and that the wave of panic from users in January was driven more by misinformation spread, ironically, on WhatsApp itself than by any reasonable concerns.
Cell PhonesLifehacker

What Happens If You Don't Accept WhatsApp's New Privacy Policy?

WhatsApp’s controversial new privacy policy goes into effect May 15, 2021. The updated agreement gives Facebook permission to collect your WhatsApp data, and lots of people aren’t happy about it. That said, users are not forced to accept the new terms automatically—but those who don’t agree to them will experience some changes to their service. Eventually, you’ll be unable to use the app, but it’ll be a gradual transition, as you lose more and more access over a course of weeks.
Internetithinkdiff.com

Facebook a ‘surveilling stranger’ would be banned, if it was transparent about users data – Report

A private messaging app, Signal has highlighted how Facebook-owned platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp show very personalized ads by gaining access to their private information. Stating that the business model of companies like Facebook “aren’t building technology for you, they’re building technology of your data” and are not transparent about how that data is used.
Cell PhonesFast Company

WhatsApp’s privacy deadline is Saturday. These alternatives are rising

WhatsApp’s deadline to accept its controversial new privacy policy is fast approaching. In just one more day–on May 15, 2021–if uses don’t accept the app’s new privacy policy, WhatsApp will slowly begin blocking features of the app until it becomes fully nonfunctional to the point where it is impossible to send or receive any messages, calls, or notifications.
Cell Phonesnintendo-power.com

WhatsApp, will everything change? What happens (actually) on May 15th

For WhatsApp users there is a red circled date in the calendar. The Terms of Use and WhatsApp’s Privacy Policy will be “definitively” updated on May 15: if we do not immediately accept the new terms, the functionality of the application will be phased out, and after a few weeks it will no longer be usable.
Cell Phonesthewestonforum.com

This changes from Saturday on Whatsapp

Whatsapp’s new terms and conditions have been causing discussions for months. Originally, the messaging service announced in January that it would change terms and conditions to February 8: but because many users felt under pressure from the short notice, the change was postponed to Saturday, May 15 after users’ protests.
Cell PhonesPocket-lint.com

WhatsApp is working on a change to its disappearing messages

(Pocket-lint) - WhatsApp has quietly had a disappearing message setting for a while now, but it's seemingly going to get a bit easier to access thanks to an upcoming change. The setting has long been buried in individual chats, letting you switch on the setting so that messages delete after a certain period of time, but there was no way to make this change universally across all your chats.
Internetsproutwired.com

… so WhatsApp cannot be used after May 15

New Delhi: News Agency – There are many users of WhatsApp in the world. WhatsApp also often gives users many new features. People use this WhatsApp more for instant messaging. So in the last few weeks WhatsApp has become the subject of much discussion due to the new policy. Many users have opposed this WhatsApp policy. It has also started using the new messaging app. Here is important news for WhatsApp fans. know.
Internetmobileworldlive.com

India threatens action over WhatsApp privacy change

India’s government reportedly warned it would take steps against WhatsApp if it failed to address a request to withdraw an updated privacy policy introduced less than a week ago. The Times of India stated the Facebook subsidiary had seven days to reply to a notice issued by the Ministry of...
Cell PhonesGizmodo

Too Bad, Zuck: Just 4% of U.S. iPhone Users Let Apps Track Them After iOS Update

Apple recently rolled out its highly anticipated App Tracking Transparency feature with iOS 14.5, which lets users decide whether apps track their activity for targeted advertising. Overwhelmingly, users seem happy to leave app tracking disabled. Just 4% of iPhone users in the U.S. have agreed to app tracking after updating their device, according to the latest data from Verizon-owned analytics firm Flurry.